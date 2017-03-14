Blac Chyna: Why She No Longer Wants Kylie Jenner Babysitting King Cairo

FameFlynet

Play time between Kylie Jenner and King Cairo is ova! Blac Chyna’s furious Kylie is siding with Rob Kardashian in their custody feud over Dream Kardashian and now the mother of two doesn’t want Kylie watching her son. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

King Cairo isn’t going to be happy that he has to find a new play date. Blac Chyna, 28, is mad at Kylie Jenner, 19! Kylie loves Chyna but has drawn a line in the sand and vowed to support Rob Kardashian, 29, in a potential custody war with Chyna over Dream Kardashian. As a result, Chyna is pulling the plug on Kylie’s relationship with King.

“Chyna’s surprised Kylie doesn’t have her back in this situation,” a source close to Chyna reveals to HollywoodLife.com. “They’ve become so close. They’ve put everything behind them and Chyna basically trusted her with King.

“Chyna’s got a bad taste in her mouth,” the source continues. “She doesn’t think it’s smart to have someone she can’t trust and doesn’t have her back be present in her son’s life. King and Dream are her babies and the Kardashians won’t take them from her.”

While Chyna’s mad at the world, Rob Kardashian, 29, couldn’t be happier or healthier. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Rob stepped out of the crib for movie night with his family on Mar. 13 looking quite scrumptious. He, along with sister Kim Kardashian, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 37 and Caitlyn Jenner, 67, had family night out on the town. Rob looked like a stud! The father of one sported an all black jump suit with his trademark LA hat one looking as if he’d dropped 20lbs!

HollywoodLifers, now it’s your turn to sound off and let us know what you think. Is it cool Chyna’s trying to stop King from hanging with Kylie?

