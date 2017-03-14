Did Beyonce’s Earrings Just Reveal The Sex Of Her Twins? — Wild New Theory

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

OMG! The Beyhive is a buzz with a brand new theory about Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins, claiming that she secretly revealed their sex by none other than her earrings. What?!

Beyonce, 35, might just be the master of sending cryptic and secret messages out to the world regarding her music, life and now, her pregnancy. The superstar’s fan base, known as the Beyhive, are totally freaking out over recent pictures of the pregnant superstar because they are sure that she is sending them yet another message: her twins are boys!

In a series of gorgeous new pics on her official website, pregnant Beyonce is wearing a slim-fit black dress that flaunted her growing bump. However, it was earrings that got fans talking — because they are the same earrings she wore in a 2008 music video for “If I Were A Boy”. We have to hand it to the Beyhive for even making that connection, that is definitely not something we would have noticed on our own.

Here’s the “If I Were A Boy” video. Pay close attention at the 2:37 mark when Beyonce’s on-screen boyfriend gifts her the stunning earrings, and then later at the 3:07 mark when she’s wearing them. They are definitely the exact same pair, and it’s interesting that she would be wearing them again almost 10 years later!

So far Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, have been totally silent about their twins. They haven’t confirmed a due date or the sex of their twins, so it’s going to be a huge surprise when she finally delivers them. Then again, so was her pregnancy!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Beyonce is sending a message about her twins? Are YOU hoping that her twins are boys? Comment below!

