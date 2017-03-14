Courtesy of Instagram

Yes! Beyonce is the most gorgeous pregnant woman ever. The ‘Formation’ singer further proved that on March 14, when she shared a picture of herself, showing off her massive baby bump in a tight black dress! No caption was give, and no caption was needed. She’s queen!

Beyonce may not be expecting to give birth to her twins until the summer, but she looks ready to pop! Just take a look at the new set of photos she posted on Instagram on March 14. Wearing a figure-hugging black dress, the “Formation” singer proved that she’s the most beautiful pregnant woman ever! And she looked fierce while doing so.

Beyonce first posted the pics on her official website on Monday, but there’s something about her Instagram collage that screams sexiness! And did you see the earrings she’s wearing in the photos? Apparently, fans think the earrings mean she’s expecting twin BOYS. And they’re saying this because the earrings are the same earrings she wore in her 2008 music video for “If I Were A Boy.”

Beyonce and Jay Z haven’t said much about their twins since announcing the pregnancy, so anything is possible at this point. They could be expecting two boys, or… they could be expecting two girls. Heck, they could also be expecting a boy AND a girl. Only time will tell. But what we do know is that Beyonce wore that figure-hugging dress to her stepdad’s birthday dinner on March 13, according to The Mirror. And she must have been feeling herself, because she decided to pose for a photo shoot before or after the dinner. Heck, we’ve all done it — don’t deny it!

