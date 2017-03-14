Auntie Fee Dead: Viral Video Star Known As Chef Sista Girl Dies Of Heart Attack At 59

Courtesy of YouTube

So devastating! Viral video cooking sensation Auntie Fee has tragically passed away at just 59-years-old. We’ve got more details on the YouTube star’s sudden death.

This is just making us reach for the tissues as beloved Auntie Fee has died of a heart attack at age 59. She became a viral sensation after she started posting her recipes online and her foul-mouthed tutorials gained her a vast legion of fans. Who couldn’t adore someone who taught us how to make “good ass chicken” and “dumb good mac and cheese?”

Family members of Fee — who’s full name was Felicia O’Dell — tell TMZ that she was feeling sick over the past weekend and began having chest pains in addition to vomiting while at home on Mar. 14. Her husband called 911 and she was rushed to LA’s Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where she passed away following a heart attack around 4:30pm local time.

Also known as Chef Sista Girl, Fee just recently posted a video on Mar. 6 where she gave a curse-filled thumbs up review of Art’s Wings and Things in South LA. She was a little out of breath at the start, but soon was back to her motor-mouth self. It’s so devastating to think that just over a week later she would be gone.

Fee first became a sensation with her “sweet treats for the kids” video the debuted on YouTube on July 30, 2014. Her curse filled recipe ended up getting almost five million views, as she took crescent rolls and filled them with sugar, butter, cinnamon and raisins then deep fried them all while schooling her son and cameraman Tavis Hunter. Fee was such a hit that even celebrities like Sherri Shepherd, 49, traveled to her south LA home to cook up pork chops in her kitchen. She was introduced to national TV audiences with appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Steve Harvey Show. In addition to Tavis, she’s survived by her two other sons Jamie and Marlon.

