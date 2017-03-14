Did Angelina Jolie Break The Law By Taking Her Kids Overseas? Expert Speaks

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie and her six adorable kids had a blast visiting Cambodia and London together. But isn’t she isn’t in the middle of a custody battle with Brad Pitt? How could she take the kids out of the country? A divorce expert explained to the situation to us EXCLUSIVELY!

Angelina Jolie, 41, was completely within her rights to take the kids with her to Cambodia, and then to London, divorce expert Kelly Chang Rickert told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While Angelina’s estranged husband, Brad Pitt, 52, stayed behind in the United States, he wasn’t blindsided by the kids leaving the country. In fact, he made their fun trip happen!

“Once the divorce was filed between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt the automatic temporary restraining orders kick into place forbidding taking minor children out of state without written permission from the other side,” Kelly told us EXCLUSIVELY. “In their case they are now dealing with the divorce settlement via private Judge, John W. Ouderkirk, who married them, too. Angelina Jolie and her lawyers would have consulted him and got both his and Brad Pitt’s approval to take the children out of America.”

Brad surely missed his six children dearly while they were out of the country with their mom, but he was happy, and willing to let them go on their trip without him. And as Kelly says, it’s an indicator that things are patching up, at least civilly, between Brad and Angelina. “This is actually a good sign as it shows that both parties are working together through the process,” Kelly told us.

What great news! Angelina and Brad are reaching a healthier place in their relationship, making it much easier for them to coparent. Brad and the kids are also getting along better, a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The family’s gone through months of therapy, and are starting to spend more time together. Things are definitely looking up for the Jolie-Pitts!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Angelina and Brad will ever be totally friendly with each other? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.