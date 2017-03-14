Angelina Jolie ‘Struggling With Overwhelming Sadness’ After First Trip Without Brad

FameFlyNet

This is so heartbreaking. Angelina Jolie and her kids went on their first international trip to London since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and now, Angie is ‘struggling’ with a lot of emotions. Being overseas made her realize just how much she misses Brad!



“Angelina Jolie returned from one of her first international trips with her kids since splitting with Brad [Pitt] and it was the most difficult of her life. She is struggling with overwhelming sadness without having Brad’s warmth, protection and his help with the children while traveling,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Well, it looks like Angelina’s finally feeling Brad’s absence after all these weeks apart. And it makes sense that this trip served as a trigger for her, as she and Brad traveled overseas a lot together.

“Planning this trip made Angelina realize she really feels alone and vulnerable. To help alleviate her nerves, and in an attempt to fill Brad’s big void, Angelina increased her huge entourage and traveled with a half-dozen bodyguards and even more nannies to help deal with her sense of loneliness,” a source adds.

Ouch. Maybe Angelina should have thought about this before she filed for divorce from Brad? Anyway, as we previously told you, Angelina and her kids were pictured at a toy store in London on March 12 and she didn’t even crack a smile. You can certainly see the sadness on her face. It’s heartbreaking, to be honest. She and Brad Pitt may not be the right match for each other, and that’s sad for everyone who was a fan of Brangelina, but we just want to see them happy — with or without each other.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU feel bad for Angelina Jolie? Can you relate to her sadness? Tell us below!

