Angelina Jolie & Maddox Are All Smiles At Buckingham Palace — Meeting Royals?

Well, this must have been exciting! Angelina Jolie and her beloved first son, Maddox, shared a mommy-son date at the Buckingham Palace. Could they have met with Prince William and the royal family?

Angelina Jolie, 41, brought her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, along for a visit to the one and only Buckingham Palace in London, England on Tuesday, March 14. The mother-son due looked very happy about their visit and possible meeting with members of the royal family as they left, both smiling from ear to ear.

The visit to the historic palace came just hours after Angelina spoke at the London School of Economics. The actress-turned-activist spoke to students at the school about her experiences traveling the world and working on human rights issues. It’s unclear if Angie and Maddox had any one-on-one time with the royal family after the exciting day, but it definitely wouldn’t be surprising!

Unfortunately, none of Angelina’s other children with ex Brad Pitt, 53, were present for the visit. Although the children all seem to be with Angelina in London, especially after she took them all on a fun trip to a famous toy store, it was just Maddox by Angelina’s side at the palace. Hopefully they’ll get to come on the next visit, because Buckingham Palace is a pretty cool sight to see in-person!

Speaking of Brad, things between Angelina and her estranged husband seem to be cooling down. While their divorce is still pending, they are in a “healthier” place as they work to finalize their agreement and custody of the six children, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported. This is really, really great news, especially for the Jolie-Pitt kids, so we hope that Angie and Brad can keep it up!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Angelina and Maddox may have met with some royals at Buckingham Palace? Comment below, let us know your thoughts!

