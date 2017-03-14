Amber Tamblyn Reveals Baby Name: What Did She & David Cross Name Their Daughter?

REXShutterstock

After giving birth to a beautiful baby girl in Feb. 2017, Amber Tamblyn is finally telling us the name of her first child with David Cross! While we’re in love with the name, it was the epic reveal that we freaked out over! You’ll never guess who helped her spill her daughter’s name!

And, the name of Amber Tamblyn, 33, and David Cross‘, 52, first child is…… Marlow Alice Cross! Although little Marlow is just a few weeks old — being born some time before Feb. 21, 2017 — she’s already got some pretty prestigious friends, you know, like Hillary Clinton, 69! And, they’re already pen pals… Hillary wrote Marlow a letter upon her arrival into the world wishing her a “lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures”! Check out the full letter, below!

The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I'm about to change. Thank you, Hillary,grandmother to us all. A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Amber took to Instagram to reveal Hillary’s kind gesture, and she couldn’t help but gush over the act. But, first, here’s everything the political genius said to little Marlow.

“Dear Marlow,” the message read, “Happy Birthday! Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton.” — WOW.

Amber thanked Hillary in a long, heartfelt caption and revealed that the sweet letter made her cry! “The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now,” The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress wrote. “A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I’m about to change. Thank you, Hillary,grandmother to us all.” Amazing!

The actress gave her followers quite the surprise, and tongue twister if you ask us on Feb. 21, when she teased that her daughter’s name was, “Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr.” Now, that’s definitely not going to fit on a postcard!

However, Amber and David were clearly teasing fans when they posted a sweet video of their daughter’s little foot with the funny caption. But, we love the name Marlow, and we don’t think we’ll ever be over Hillary’s incredible letter! One thing is for sure — Marlow’s got some friends in high places!

Congrats to Amber and David! SO, HollywoodLifers, how amazing was Amber’s baby name reveal?

