Winter Storm Stella: When Will It Start & How Bad Will The Snow & Wind Be

REX/Shutterstock

Just when you thought winter was coming to an end, Winter Storm Stella is on the way in blizzard level proportions! We’ve gathered everything you need to know about when it will hit and how bad the conditions can get!

Look out, HollywoodLifers! Winter Storm Stella is only hours away. People are definitely getting ready for a snow day as blizzard and winter storm warnings have gone out to multiple states. We’ve gathered up everything you should know before Stella arrives so you can prepare for a whiteout!

When will Winter Storm Stella arrive?

The Midwest is already getting something from Stella too on Monday into Tuesday in the form of lake-effect snow in cities like Chicago and Milwaukee and the surrounding areas. The storm is expected to arrive Monday night in the Washington D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia areas, according to The Weather Channel. Stella will then move up the East Coast towards New York City and Boston where it’s expected to hit early Tuesday morning. New England should expect the storm to arrive Tuesday night and the worse should be over by Wednesday. The Midwest may get something from Stella too on Monday into Tuesday in the form of lake-effect snow in cities like Chicago and Milwaukee and the surrounding areas.

How bad will the snow and wind be?

When the snow starts Monday night, it could as bad as 1 to 2 inches of snowfall per hour! It’s expected to continue through until Tuesday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Portions of Interstate 95 near Washington D.C. and Baltimore may experience some sleet and rain as well as snow so people should really be avoiding the roads if they can. Blizzard warnings are in effect for “northeast New Jersey to far southeast New York and southern Connecticut.” Around a foot of snow is expected as well as wind that reach up to 40-50 mph and could be strong enough to bring down trees and cause power outages so be careful!

New York could get up to 20 inches of snow according to the city’s Mayor Bill De Blasio, as reported by CNN. Those caught in the storm on Tuesday should keep their ears open for thundersnow and snowfall could falling as fast as 1 to 4 inches per hour by then. New England will get hit later in the day on Tuesday, but the southern part of the region can expect some relief by Wednesday as the snowfall lightens up. Massachusetts Governor Bill Baker warns parts of the state could get 24 inches or more! Still be on alert for the occasional strong winds as Stella blows out though!

Get ready for some fun in the snow HollywoodLifers, and how are you ready for the storm? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.