NCAA Women’s Selection Monday Live Stream: Watch Who’ll Get Picked For March Madness

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time for the men to move over, because it’s the women’s turn! Selection Monday will reveal the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket on March 13, so don’t miss out on seeing which teams will take part in March Madness!

Just like Selection Sunday named the 68 teams to take part of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, Selection Monday will pick the top 64 squads in the country to compete for the Division I women’s basketball crown. With UConn looking to win its fifth consecutive title, this year’s tournament is going to be wild. The bracket will be revealed at 7:00 PM ET so tune in to see who’s going to the big dance!

Yes, UConn is the four-time defending national champion (meaning they’ve won the last four years in a row. The Huskies are 11-time-winning NCAA Champions.) Plus, they’re entering this tournament with a perfect 32-0 regular season record. Not only that, they’re on a 107-game winning streak. It’s no doubt that this team will earn the overall No. 1 seed. The main questions, though, is “who can possibly stop UConn from clinching their fifth consecutive championship?”

It could be one of the other No. 1 seeds, as Notre Dame, South Carolina and Baylor are projected to be the other top seeds, according to Oregon Live. 32 teams have qualified for a spot in this year’s tournament after winning their respective divisions. Albany, Gonzaga, Troy, Bucknell, Quinnipiac, UNC Asheville and more schools will take their place as they all look to dethrone Connecticut from the top.

UConn has all the momentum to win another title. They won the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press’s women’s basketball poll, closing out the regular season in a very familiar spot. “The AP poll is the oldest and the most recognized poll in our sport, and for us to finish at the top again says a lot about how hard our kids worked this season and how people around the country view us,” coach Geno Auriemma, 62, said, per ESPN. “It’s an honor to once again be in this situation, and I hope we are still on top next month.”

Who do you think will win this year’s tournament, HollywoodLifers? Does UConn have it wrapped up or will this be the year someone sends the Huskies home without the title?

