Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Quarterfinal

The FA Cup is winding down and there’s only one quarterfinal game left – and it’s a doozy! Two of England’s best squads go head-to-head on March 13 with Chelsea taking on Manchester United. It’s going to be wild so don’t miss it.

Manchester United is in no position to win the Premier League championship, so this clash with Chelsea is not only the Red Devil’s main chance to take home some silverware this season, but it’s also Man U’s only major shot to embarrass the Blues. Or, it’s likely that Chelsea will remind Manchester United why they’re No. 1 in the Premier League. The match is set for 3:45 PM ET so tune in to see who advances to the FA Cup’s semis.

It almost seems like Man U is doomed before this game even stars. The team will head into Stamford Bridge without any of their star strikers, per ESPN. Wayne Rooney, 31, Marcus Rashford, 19, Anthony Martial, 21, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, are all sitting this game out for one reason or another. Wayne and Anthony are sidelined with injury. Marcus is going to stay home with an illness.

As for Zlatan? He’s starting a three-game domestic suspension after scuffling with Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings, 24, during a March 4 match. Zlatan allegedly threw an elbow into Tyrone’ face in response for Tyrone supposedly stepping on Ztlatan.

Without a star striker in his arsenal, manager Jose Mourinho is expected to field Marouane Fellaini, 29, as a center, with either Juan Mata, 28, or Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, as a nearby second. On the other side of the pitch, Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte, 47, has a full line-up to play. It’s not looking good for the Devils.

Perhaps history will be on Man U’s side? Out of the 12 previous FA Cup matches between these two squads, Manchester has won 8 of them, according to the BBC. Yet, a victory hasn’t happened since the turn of the century, as Chelsea has won in 2007 and 2013. Also, Chelsea is unbeaten in their last 11 league and cup games against Manchester United, having only allowed three goals in their last nine counters.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Manchester United can pull off the upset? Or do you think that Chelsea has this match all wrapped up?

