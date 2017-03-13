Vanessa Grimaldi Stuns With Red Lips & Loose Curls On ‘Bachelor’ Finale

Image Courtesy of ABC

It’s all come down to this, and ‘Bachelor’ finalist Vanessa Grimaldi looked gorgeous as she walked towards her maybe-future-husband Nick Viall on the finale show on March 13.

After an entire season, we are down to the final two, and Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, and Raven Gates, 25, were the last ladies standing.

Both looked equally stunning as they had their final conversation with Bachelor Nick Viall, 36, during the frozen finale on March 13, but Vanessa looked especially gorgeous.

Her hair was styled in big, loose waves. It had a sort of retro feel — very old Hollywood! It was gorgeous and such a romantic look — she is definitely hoping for a proposal!

During the Final Rose episode, Vanessa wore a bold red lip and a smokey eye. A classic and stunning makeup choice. Talk about pressure — this is probably the biggest moment of her life! She dressed sexy, wearing a black sequin dress with spaghetti straps. The deep V neckline showed off her cleavage, but she covered up in the cold with a fur coat.

She also wore chandelier earrings. She simply looked gorgeous from head to toe!

A Finland proposal would be a dream come true for either Vanessa or Raven. Both ladies have been spending their time with Nick, doing cute, romantic activities like horseback riding, ice skating and cuddling by the fire!

The final episodes of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are always so intense and nerve-racking! I wouldn’t want to be in Vanessa’s shoes, with the world watching! Luckily, she completely slayed the moment. Whether she walks away with that stunning Neil Lane ring or not, her beauty look was a winner!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Vanessa Grimaldi’s hair and makeup on The Bachelor finale? Are you happy with who won?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.