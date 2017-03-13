Vanessa Grimaldi’s Dress On ‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Flaunts Cleavage In Sequin Gown

Courtesy of ABC

The moment ‘Bachelor’ fans have been waiting for is finally here, and Vanessa Grimaldi stole the show as she stepped out in a sexy, sequin gown that was totally show-stopping for the big night. Check out her plunging dress here and let us know if you loved her look.

The Bachelor finale is sure to serve up loads of drama, but we’re equally as excited to see all the glitz and glam! Not only did we already get a glimpse of the exquisite, four-carat Neil Lane ring Nick Viall, 36, selected for his lucky lady, but we also got a sneak peek of the gorgeous gowns the final two ladies will rock for their encounter with Nick, where one may walk away with that stunning sparkler on her ring finger.

Nick’s proposal will go down in Finland, and Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, rocked a chic winter look for the occasion as she donned a glittering black gown that fit her figure like a glove — it was as if the dress was made for her! The plunging v-neckline allowed Vanessa to serve up an ample dose of cleavage and she wore her hair in soft, undone waves, pulled to one side, giving the entire get-up a very romantic feel, which was perfect for the big night. She accessorized with a brown fur stole which was both practical and chic and chandelier earrings added to the glitzy look. She was certainly dressed for a proposal!

Ahead of the episode The Bachelor stylist shared a sneak peek of Vanessa in her final four looks — and it looks like the sexy black gown was the clear winner for the special night.

From head-to-toe, Vanessa looked pretty and confident as she headed out to meet Nick for the final rose ceremony — but only time will tell if she got to walk away as Nick’s fiance. What did you think of her glam gown? Did you love her look as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know…and be sure to tune into tonight’s finale!

