Nick Viall’s Fiancee Stuns In Sexy Black Dress On ‘After The Final Rose’

Image Courtesy of ABC

The girl Nick Viall chose on ‘The Bachelor’ season 21 finale looked absolutely gorgeous in her first appearance since Nick popped the question. In a sexy and sparkling black dress, [SPOILER] stole the show!

Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, stepped out on the After the Final Rose special in one hot black number. She rocked a shimmery black gown that showed off her shoulders. So pretty!

The Canadian beauty had her hair styled in loose waves. Her soft and shimmery eye makeup and pink lip were the perfect additions to complete her sexy and sophisticated look. Her sparkling silver earrings also complimented her look fabulously.

While talking with host Chris Harrison, 45, Vanessa admitted that living apart from Nick Viall, 36, after getting engaged has been hard. “There are days that have been difficult,” she said. Vanessa and Nick haven’t been able to step out in public together since they filmed the finale. She confessed that she did not watch the fantasy suites episode, only her part with Nick. Despite their ups and downs, Vanessa said she’s “very excited about the future.”

When Nick joined her on the special, Nick and Vanessa shared one steamy kiss! She was so happy to flaunt her love for Nick in public.

Vanessa must think a gorgeous black dress is good luck! When Nick proposed in a snowy cabin in Finland with a beautiful Neil Lane diamond ring, Vanessa was wearing a stunning black gown. The glittering dress flaunted her every curve and the plunging neckline allowed her to vamp up her look.

Congrats again to Nick and Vanessa! We wish them all the happiness in the world as they start this new journey together. The fourth time was the charm for Nick!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Vanessa’s After The Final Rose look? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.