‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Lala Makes A Surprise Return & Stassi Poses Nude

Courtesy of Bravo

Weeks after her disappearance, Lala finally made a return to SUR on the March 13 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ but it wasn’t to work. Instead, she made an effort to apologize to Lisa for being disrespectful. To find out if Lisa accepted her apology, read our recap!

So did Lisa Vanderpump accept Lala‘s apology on the March 13 episode of Vanderpump Rules? Eh, that’s up for debate. Lisa made it very clear that she wouldn’t tolerate Lala’s unreliable behavior — she said SUR survived before Lala and after Lala, so it doesn’t need Lala — but she didn’t seem like she wanted to accept the apology. But as soon as Lala started crying and said she has anxiety problems, Lisa warmed up a bit. She even told Lala to “keep in touch.”

And with Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney‘s wedding just days away, the group scrambled to get last minute things in place. While the girls got their bridesmaid dressed altered, Jax and Tom Sandoval worked on surprising Tom by flying his triplet brothers out to California for the wedding. Unfortunately, they ended up missing their flight and Jax started flipping out, saying the surprise would probably be ruined.

Schwartz also got a little flustered when he and Katie were finally presented with their final bill for the wedding — one that came to a total of $51,000! Ouch.

Meanwhile, Scheana announced her plans to have a baby despite her ongoing marriage problems with Shay. Jax was the only one that thought it was crazy for Scheana to even be considering having a baby. Scheana insisted their relationship was fine, however, and Shay was just really busy in the studio every night. And later, when she told Katie that she and Shay went to marriage counseling ONCE and it cured them, Stassi looked flabbergasted. Us too, Stassi. Us too.

Lastly, to celebrate her single status, Stassi posed for a nearly-nude photo shoot and she looked amazing!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules? What moment surprised you the most? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.