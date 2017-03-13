‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake Pulls A Sneaky Move On Gwen To Nab A Talented Singer

Image Courtesy of NBC

Season 12’s Blind Auditions are winding down, and the coaches are fought harder than ever to get the best artists on their teams during the March 13 episode. Catch up with everything that went down in our recap here!

The first singer of the night is Kenny P, who sings “Hello It’s Me,” and captures the attention of Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, so right off the bat the show’s lovebirds are going to battle it out. Kenny lives in Nashville, so the obvious choice here is Blake, but he shocks everyone by going with Gwen instead!

Next up, Enid Ortiz sings “All I Ask,” and her stunning performance gets Blake to turn at the very last second. With none of the other coaches realizing the country singer’s sneaky move, he automatically nabs Enid for his team. “Is that cheating, what you did?!” Gwen asks her man. Hey, whatever works, right?!

The next performer is RJ Collins, whose brother, the person who motivated him to sing, was shot by police. He sings Justin Bieber’s “Purpose,” and impresses Adam Levine and Alicia Keys. With Alicia’s charm, Adam just truly didn’t stand a chance, and Alicia adds another team member when RJ picks her.

Austin Tyler Jones takes the stage next with a rendition of “Alison,” and unfortunately, none of the coaches turn around. They do give him some good advice, though, so hopefully he comes back next season!

Up next is TSoul, who happens to be a huge fan of Alicia. Unfortunately, she doesn’t push her button for his performance of “Take Me To The River,” but Adam and Blake do, and naturally, the two go at each other to persuade him to join their teams, with Alicia fighting for Adam and Gwen, obviously, fighting for Blake. In the end, TSoul shocks by picking Blake, leaving the Maroon 5 singer totally devastated! Along with TSoul, Blake also adds Andrea Thomas to his team, while Gwen nabs Davina Leona for hers.

The next contestant is Hanna Eyres. She sings a unique version of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space,” which gets Adam, Blake and Gwen to push their buttons. Adam is desperate to add a talented artist on his team at this point, but Blake and Gwen don’t make it easy! It’s his time, though, and Hanna picks Adam as her coach.

Casey Jamerson is up next, and before she sings, she admits she’s a big Gwen fan. Her impressive rock rendition of “Shadows Of The Night” unfortunately just doesn’t do it for the coaches, and they’re all pretty disappointed when they realize what they’ve missed out on.

Hoping to have better luck is Hunter Plake, who sings “Carry On” and gets Gwen and Alicia to turn around. The ladies give their pitches, but it’s Alicia who wins Hunter over in the end. Up next, Nala Price performs “Send My Love To Your New Lover.” Adam and Gwen push their buttons, and Nala chooses Adam as her coach.

After some flirting between Blake and Gwen, the next artist to take the stage is Sammie Zonana. She gives a gorgeous performance of “Dangerous Woman,” catching the attention of Gwen alone, so the No Doubt frontwoman automatically adds Sammie to her team — the perfect pair!

The final performance of the night is from Valerie Ponzio, who sings “Ring Of Fire,” and for the first time tonight, gets all four coaches to turn around. Obviously, it’s a BIG decision, but eventually, Valerie goes with Blake, despite Adam begging her not to!

Gwen: J Chosen, Stephanie Rice, Savannah Leighton, Brandon Royal, Troy Ramey, Aaliyah Rose, Johnny Gates, Caroline Sky, Kenny P, Davina Leona, Sammie Zonana

Blake: Lauren Duski, Brennley Brown, Aliyah Moulden, Casi Joy, Ashley Levin, Micah Tryba, Josh Hoyer, Enid Ortiz, TSoul, Andrea Thomas, Valerie Ponzio

Adam: Johnny Hayes, Mark Isaiah, Jesse Larson, Julien Martinez, Kawan DeBose, Taylor Alexander, Gaby Borromeo, Josh West, Malik Davage, Hanna Eyres, Nala Price

Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Felicia Temple, Autumn Turner, Lilli Passero, Quizz Swanagan, Jack Cassidy, Missy Robertson, Lauryn Judd, RJ Collins, Hunter Plake

