‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Javi Charges In Kailyn’s House After Their Nasty Fight

Uh oh. Trouble is brewing between Javi and Kailyn, as they were seen getting into an all-out brawl at the end of the March 13 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ Then, when Kailyn thought Javi had left her house, he turned around and charged back in. But the rest is to be continued…

Are we about to see the biggest fight Javi and Kailyn have ever had on Teen Mom 2? Well, the March 13 episode seemed to hint that, when in the last few seconds, Javi was seen storming into Kailyn’s house without so much as knocking. Then, the words “to be continued” flashed across the screen, so to us, things didn’t look too good. And next week is the season finale, so anything can happen! Even Jo and Isaac seem to be scared of Javi at this point.

And since we’re talking about crazy people, we might as well go right into Jenelle‘s story. Nathan seemed off his rocker this week, as he told Jenelle and David they could have full custody of Kaiser. Why? Well, because he wants to move to Europe. David even said he’d adopt Kaiser if it came down to it, but Jenelle’s lawyer said it wouldn’t be that easy. She and David would have to be married and they’d have to be living together for quite some time before anything legal can happen. Oh yeah, and Kaiser started preschool.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Cole tied the knot even though they’re waiting to have their big party until after the baby is born. Chelsea didn’t allow MTV cameras to film the ceremony, nor the day after because she said she and Cole would be “busy.” We know what that means!

And lastly, Leah prepared for a new chapter in her life when she applied to college. Fortunately for her, she was accepted. But she’s no longer going for cosmetology. Now — all of a sudden — she’s interested in writing, so she said she may major in communications.

