‘L&HH’ Stars Stevie J Wins Back Joseline? Pair Enjoys Romantic Date After Epic Drama

Well well well, what do we have here? After all of the drama and feuding that Steve J and Joseline Hernandez have gone through, they stepped out looking super fine for a romantic date night. We’ve got the pics of their sweet rendezvous.

Okay, has Hell started melting out because Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Steve J and Joseline Hernandez just went out on a date night and it didn’t appear that they totally despised each other! The 30-year-old Puerto Rican princess posted a photo to her Instagram page Mar. 12 of the couple looking dressed to kill on her front doorstep, ready to head out on the town. She definitely wanted to capture all of Stevie’s attention in a sequined black bra and matching mini-skirt, and if that wasn’t enough to turn heads, she wore bright blue thigh-high boots and shiny purple opera gloves. Fierce!

They may have been getting together for filming of L&HHATL since she captioned the photo, “you thought I was a corpse 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🎥🎥🎥🎥” as the camera emoji’s were a bit of a giveaway. It’s great to see that they’re spending some time together after months apart. We just saw that these two are going come face to face for the first time in six months on the show’s season preview Mar. 3. She eventually agreed to meet with him to discuss co-parenting their baby girl Bonnie Bella, and she even steals a pair of his used underwear o she could take a DNA test to prove the baby is his. Of course this was all just drama for the show, as Stevie J, 45, said in Jan. 2017 that he just wants to be a good dad to their daughter.

“Stevie reached out to me saying that he finally wanted to speak with me after he’s been hiding like a little b*tch,” Joseline said “I didn’t know whether to laugh or to cry. But right now, is the time for us to sit down and have a grown up conversation.” The two have been through a lot together over the years, including cheating accusations, drug and alcohol claims and more. Hopefully they had a wonderful time on their romantic date night and have been able to put aside some of their differences.

