Soulja Boy Slams Family In Wild Twitter Rant: ‘F*ck You — I Don’t Need You’

He’s tellin’ em! Soulja Boy has seen the video where his mom and brother claim he left them broke and in the ghetto, and he is NOT happy about it. Check out his explosive rant against his fam right here, and be warned — it gets pretty graphic!

Did Soulja Boy, 26, just call his mother, Lisa Way, a “crackhead” in front of the whole world? Yes. Yes, he did.

“If you not with me you against me, facts. F*ck you I don’t need you,” Soulja tweeted about Lisa and his brother John Way on March 13 before deleting it. “The only time my mother call me is for my money and my Lil brother a broke b*tch umma slap him when I see him f*ck then. F*ck a hater…” he continued. “I love my life…God is good…Umma expose my mom and my brother. She a crackhead and he live with his dad he not in the hood they looking for a come up…F*ck them,” the rapper repeated, claiming that he gave his mom $100,000, and she spent it all in one week. Ouch!

Check out his full Twitter rant below:

Soulja is responding to the fact that his brother wrote a diss track about him titled “Overdue”, plus a recent video in which his brother and mom accuse him of stranding them. “We at my house. In the middle of the goddamn hood,” Soulja’s mom says in the clip. WATCH:

“See, a lot of ya’ll think it’s a game,” John also says, telling fans that his scathing song about Soulja isn’t a joke. “A lot of ya’ll laughing. Really listen to them lyrics I’m spitting. I’m really spitting these facts. If you know me, then you know I’m a real dude.” Yikes!

