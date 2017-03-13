Rob Kardashian Determined To Win Blac Chyna Back: He Misses Her So Much

Rob Kardashian is totally missing his fiance, Blac Chyna, and is willing to do whatever it takes to win her back, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. But is it too little too late?

Could it be over for good between Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29? Not if he has his way! “Rob’s determined to get back together with Chyna again,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He misses her and baby Dream so much, and will do anything to be a family again. He’s vowing to lose weight and lift himself out of this terrible funk he’s been in. He’s promising Chyna he will be more ‘dynamic’ and ‘go-getting’ and swearing that he will change his ways for good.”

Rob has been showing off his time in the gym recently, and he seems to be spending a lot of time bonding with little Dream, but he’s been known to go through phases like this. “Chyna’s heard it all before,” our source explains. “She’s pretty much sick to death of Rob and his promises right now. It’s going to take one hell of a lot of effort on his part to win her back at this point.”

The status of Rob and Chyna’s relationship basically changes on the regular, but it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen them together in recent weeks. It seems they’ve been able to keep things somewhat amicable, though, as Rob has made it clear that he’s gotten time with the pair’s four-month-old daughter lately.

Actually, it may be little Dream who finally gets him to turn his life around for real. “This is my motivation,” he captioned a photo of the infant last week. He also referred to her as his “inspiration” in another shot. Are you listening, Chyna?!

