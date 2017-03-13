‘The Bachelor’ Runner Up Reveals She’s Headed To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Courtesy of ABC

After being left broken-hearted in Finland, runner-up Raven’s headed to ‘Bachelor In Paradise’! And, that’s not all.. She finally got to speak her mind on ‘After The Final Rose’ and told Nick Viall how she really felt…

Raven Gates, is headed to Mexico! The Bachelor runner-up is officially a cast member of Bachelor In Paradise, which premieres this summer! During After The Final Rose when Chris Harrison, 45, asked Raven about her love life now, she said, “I’m always looking for love.” That’s when Chris said, “Well I know of this place called paradise,” and the audience went wild! He extended a first class invitation to Raven to head on down to Mexico where the show will take place. And… she accepted! So, get ready for some Raven on BIP!

As for her conversation with Nick. Raven kept it together just like she did when Nick told her his heart was with someone else. But, she did admit that his rejection took her by surprise, because she thought she was leaving Finland an engaged woman. “I was trying to process what you were saying and accept it,” she said to Nick. Raven then admitted that her reaction wasn’t the most normal, but she said at the time, she was just trying to process everything. In case you missed it, Raven really didn’t act with emotion when Nick rejected her. She just said that she didn’t regret anything and left for the limo.

On ATFR, Raven revealed that she thought Nick was “the one” during the intense finale. She even admitted that she expected to be proposed to! But, in the end, she wished him well. “I’m really happy for you and I want you to know that I want the world for you and just because it wasn’t me, that doesn’t mean I wish any ill will because that’s not in my heart,” she told Nick while she looked him straight in the eye. “I’m really happy that you found your happy ending and that you didn’t get rejected,” she finished while laughing. It was actually hilarious.

So, does she think Nick and Vanessa will last? — “I can definitely see the church bells ringing and solidifying their relationship,” Raven revealed. At first, she seemed a little lost for words when Chris asked if she thought they’d make it to the alter. Too soon? Well, Raven’s looking towards the future, and she’s optimistic about finding love on BIP. We really hope she does!

Raven seemed like a sure lock to win Nick’s heart for good, especially after she was loved by his family and had the best last date ever on The Bachelor finale! Not to mention, Raven was so sure about her feelings throughout the finale, that we thought at one point, Nick was going to pick her!

But, that didn’t happen. He ended up proposing to Vanessa after an intense and rocky episode. Vanessa was all over the place, because she had so many unanswered questions about how her life would play out if she was engaged to Nick. Would he move to Canada? How would they compromise? It was cringeworthy to watch. However, in the end, Nick ended up slipping that massive Neil Lane sparkler on her finger and it was a done deal.

Raven left icy Finland with no ring and a broken heart. In her final words to Nick before he turned her down she said, “I’m ready and I couldn’t be more sure, and I love you.” But, it just wasn’t enough. You could tell in Nick’s eyes that he was about to do the unthinkable. She was taken aback and didn’t know what do say or do.

“My heart is just somewhere else,” a teary-eyed Nick said. It was truly hard for him to let her go, and even admitted that he was “torn up inside” letting her go. Raven held it together and with slight tears in her eyes, she said, “I will never regret standing here and telling you how I feel.” Wow. But, on to happier times because Bachelor In Paradise awaits! We’re so excited for the summer premiere!

