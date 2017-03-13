‘The Bachelor’ Runner-Up Leaves In Tears After Devastating Breakup With Nick Viall

Image Courtesy of ABC

Cue all the tears! Nick Viall dumped [SPOILER] on ‘The Bachelor’ finale on March 13, leaving the finalist wondering if she’ll ever be able to find love after getting her heart broken. SPOILER ALERT!

Raven Gates, 25, was the one Nick Viall, 36, dumped on The Bachelor finale. Raven walked into the finale with all the hope in the world that she’d end up engaged to Nick. In a gorgeous sequined gown, she declared her love for Nick.

“I want you to know that I’m ready, and I couldn’t be more sure,” she told Nick. “And that I love you.”

That was the first time Raven said those three special words to Nick. Earlier in the episode, she promised she would tell Nick how she really felt about him. When Nick didn’t say “I love you” back immediately, that’s when Raven knew. Nick began to lose his grip and started crying. He told Raven that he cared for her and respected her. “I just don’t know if I’m in love,” he confessed. “My heart is somewhere else.”

Despite choosing Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, who accepted his proposal, Nick admitted it wasn’t easy letting Raven go. “I’m just like torn up inside letting you go,” he said.

Raven took Nick’s rejection like a champ. “I will never regret standing here telling you how I feel,” she told him. “I’m going to miss you,” Nick admitted. “I know,” she replied.

Nick walked her out, and when Raven got inside the car, that’s when she broke down and began crying. She started wondering why her love wasn’t enough. “Is it just that no one can feel that way about me?” she asked. “I wish more than anything that I can find love, but I don’t even know if it’s possible.”

Poor Raven! At least she’ll get a second chance on Bachelor In Paradise season 4!

HollywoodLifers, are you upset that Nick didn’t choose Raven? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.