‘The Bachelor’: Raven Gates Looks Stunning In Sexy Black Mini On ‘After The Final Rose’

Has Raven Gates ever looked better? After the finale of ‘The Bachelor,’ she headed on the live after show and showed off her sexiest look ever. (Warning: show spoilers ahead.)

Yowza! Raven Gates, 25, had been hiding her inner bombshell during The Bachelor as she hit After the Final Rose looking beyond sexy! It was as if she was out to give Nick Viall, 36, a taste of what he was missing out on after he ended up picking Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, over her in a heartbreaking show finale in Finland. The boutique owner from Hoxie, AR took the stage wearing a stunning little black dress that showed of tons of skin! It featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that flaunted plenty of cleavage, and the slit in her LBD rocked plenty of thigh.

Raven made sure that her makeup was as dramatic as her fashion, as she looked more glam that we ever saw her appear on The Bachelor. She rocked a bright red lip and smokey eyes that made her look like a completely different person than she did on the show. The only thing that looked the same were her flowing long dark locks, which were slick and shiny. Even Nick looked a little surprised at the new and improved Raven, and it had to have stung a little that the girl he rejected ended up looking so bomb on national television.

All season long Raven was a country cutie who always kept it casual, never afraid to dress down and go natural with her pretty features. Even in her final rose ceremony when Nick dumped her, she went with a pretty sleeveless light grey dress and soft makeup. while Vanessa went with a low-cut black number that showed tons of cleavage. Now it’s Raven that’s turning heads, and she’s got to be loving every minute of it

HollywoodLifers, did you love Raven’s look?

