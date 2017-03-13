‘After The Final Rose’ Introduces 4 Of ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel’s Suitors

Image Courtesy of ABC

O.M.G. ‘After The Final Rose’ dropped a huge, surprise bombshell when Chris Harrison announced 4 of the lucky suitors who will battle it out for Rachel Lindsay’s heart on the next season of ‘The Bachelorette’! All we have to say is… this next season is going to be HOT! Get the scoop here!

SWOON alert! After The Final Rose just dropped four bombshells, aka four hot men who will fight for Rachel Lindsay‘s heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette! When Chris Harrison, 45, teased that this moment would be “historic,” he wasn’t kidding! If the rest of the contestants are anything like these four guys, then it’s official; on May 22, we will get to see 25 of the hottest men compete for the final rose and Rachel’s love!

Chris surprised Rachel and the world by doing something they’ve never done in Bachelor/Bachelorette history. They actually started her season LIVE on After The Final Rose! SO, bring us the men!

First up, Darian — Talk about a bold first move.. he actually told Rachel that she didn’t even need to go through with her season because he was the one for her! AND, he even offered to whisk her away to Las Vegas when he pulled out tickets to Sin City.

Blake — He came out smiling from ear to ear and his adorable beard caught our eye! Could he be the one…?

Dean — Instant swoon! The brunette smoke-show lit up the room when he walked in and definitely won over Rachel when he said, “I’m ready to go black and I’m never going back.”

Eric from Baltimore — “It’s miracle season and what will be will be,” he said. “I’m looking forward to spending time with you and getting to know you.” Then they shared a hilarious dance together. Eric definitely deserves the first impression rose if you ask us!

No offense Rachel, but we’re so happy Nick Viall, 36, sent you home because you’re already one of our FAVORITE Bachelorettes! Rachel was taken by complete surprise when the men started to approach her on the stage but she had a ton of fun! She revealed how excited she is for her season and the feeling is SO mutual! How many days are there until May 22?

HollywoodLifers, which man was YOUR favorite?

