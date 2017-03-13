Priyanka Chopra: ‘Baywatch’ Was ‘The Quintessential American Dream’

Courtesy of Tesh/Marie Claire

The ‘Quantico’ actress totally smolders in the April issue of ‘Marie Claire,’ where she opened up about landing her dream-come-true role in the ‘Baywatch’ remake.

We’re used to seeing Priyanka Chopra, 34, totally shut it down on the red carpet, but now she’s smoldering on the newsstand, too! The actress looks simply stunning on Marie Claire‘s April 2017 issue, where she showed off a slew of spring dresses from the likes of Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli for the fashion shoot. On the cover, Priyanka commands our attention in a red-hot Gucci dress and harness, also from the fashion house.

Inside, the actress dished on her upcoming project, Baywatch. “I loved Baywatch so much growing up. It was the quintessential American Dream. All those beautiful people in bathing suits, running slo-mo on the beach in Malibu—amazing!”

She also candidly discussed her love life. “I’m not someone who looks for love. I don’t believe in making it happen. My life has been shaped by so many serendipitous moments so far, I feel like, Why screw with a good thing?”

The star also opened up about how she loves to embrace a new challenge. “I like to find my own way, which is something my parents always encouraged in me. They were like: ‘You got you.’ I think my inherent sense of confidence comes from that. Also, my mom used to always tell me, ‘You could make the biggest screwup on the planet, but you can come tell me and I’ll help you fix it.’ And my dad used to tell me, ‘You kill someone, break a car, you come and tell me. I’ll fix it for you,’” she said.

For more from Priyanka, be sure to pick up the April issue of Marie Claire magazine.

