Noah Cyrus: Get Her Cute KCAs Ponytail With Products Under $10

Ponytails are easy and timeless and work for casual or formal occasions! Noah Cyrus rocked one at the Kids’ Choice Awards on March 11 — get the exact look with drugstore styling products below!

Noah Cyrus, 17, looked cute, resonating a girl power message at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards with an all-pink outfit.

She rocked an “effortless, high ponytail,” created by Garnier consulting celebrity stylist, Michael Dueñas. It was a fun and flirty look!

Here’s how to get the exact look!

“1. Prep damp hair with Garnier Fructis Smooth Blow Dry Anit-Frizz Cream for sheen and hold. Blow-dry the hair smooth and straight.

2. Gather all the hair together and brush into a tight ponytail using a wide tooth comb for texture. Pull out pieces around the face.

3. Once in a ponytail, spray the hair with Garnier Fructis Sheer Set Extreme Hold Breathable Hairspray, and smooth all flyaways.

4. Attach ponytail extension and spray with Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Flat Iron Perfector Straightening Mist, and flat iron straight to blend with hair.

5. Create a flat S wave on the hair pieces surrounding the face with your flat iron. Finish look with Garnier Fructis Style Frizz Guard Anti-Frizz Dry Spray. Voila!”

All the products are totally affordable and available nationwide at drugstores. Michael also did her hair for the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5.

At the Kids’ Choice Awards, Noah’s makeup centered around a gold glitter eyeshadow, thick cat eye liner, dark brows and a pink matte lip. Her skin was highlighted in all the right places! It was a great look overall!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Noah Cyrus’ Kids’ Choice Awards ponytail? Will you try to do it with these expert tips?

