Khloe & Kim Kardashian V. Nicki Minaj — Latex Face-Off: Who Wore It Best?

Ok, this is seriously the most amazing fashion face-off, ever! Nicki Minaj, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian have all landed themselves in a sexy showdown and we cannot decide who wore the pink latex outfit best. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Three of our favorite celebs have landed themselves in a fashion face-off and we are freaking out. Nicki Minaj, 34, Khloe, 32, and Kim Kardashian, 36, all opted to wear a pink latex ensemble and each one of them looked unbelievably sexy! They all have amazing figures, so it’s no surprise they all wanted to show them off in a sexy skin-tight ensemble. They all looked so good and we can’t decide who wore the latex look best! What do you think? VOTE.

We have to start with the queen of latex, Kim. Kim was the first to wear a pink latex dress and she of course, started the trend. She first wore the pink dress back in November 2014 for the launch of her Fleur Fatale fragrance in Melbourne, Australia when she opted to wear the pink Atsuko Kudo latex dress with an underwire cup bra, showing off the most insane cleavage! Since then she has rocked a bunch of pink latex looks over the year, but that was our favorite.

After Kim rocked the dress, her younger sis, Khloe, copied her look when she headed to 1OAK in Vegas in May 2016. She rocked a skin-tight pink House of CB latex dress with a plunging neckline that fell all the way down to her belly button. She topped the look off with simple nude pumps and she looked amazing and so skinny!

Last but never least, Nicki was the latest to rock the latex look and she opted to wear a pink spaghetti strap latex bodysuit with the same underwire cups that Kim’s dress had. Nicki’s cleavage was out of control in this skin-tight one-piece and she went completely pantless, too! She topped her look off with pink strappy knee-length sneaker heels.

We loved the way all three of these sexy ladies looked and we can’t decide who wore latex best. What do you guys think? VOTE.

