Drake gave his Paris fans the concert of their life! Nicki Minaj joined the rapper on stage during his March 12 concert to perform their Remy Ma diss track ‘No Frauds’ and more of their hits, and we’ve got the video of the epic performance!

Drake, 30, brought out Nicki Minaj, 34, for one epic night of music at his Paris Boy Meets World concert. She performed “No Frauds,” her latest rap slamming arch nemesis Remy Ma, 36, for the first time and “Only” solo. Drake and Nicki also performed “Moment 4 Life” and “Truffle Butter.”

During the concert, Nicki also took a moment to talk to her fans and gush about Drake. “[Drake] means the world to me, and I want you guys to know that,” she said. “I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf**king way… You are important, and if a n***a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the fuck out your motherf**kin’ life.”

Sounds like she’s throwing major shade at her ex, Meek Mill, 29! Nicki and Meek broke up in Jan. 2017 after nearly two years together.

Nicki is currently in the midst of a major feud with rapper Remy Ma. After Remy repeatedly dissed Nicki in interviews and on diss tracks, the rapper released “No Frauds” as her way of firing back. She enlisted Drake and Lil Wayne’s help on the scathing track. The rapper also dropped “Regrets In Your Tears” and “Changed It.” Nicki also warned Remy that she had a “bunch more” coming.

Nicki and Remy’s bad blood has celebs choosing sides. Nicki thanked Selena Gomez, 24, Ariana Grande, 23, Tinashe, 24, and Jhene Aiko, 28, for showing support on social media. “Didn’t expect this but love u girls so much for reppin,” Nicki captioned an Instagram post.

