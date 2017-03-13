Nicki Minaj Bashes Ex Meek Mill: If You’re Not Treated Right, Get Him The F–k Out

Nicki Minaj is on a roll! The stunning rapper joined her friend, Drake in concert March 12, and fans got treated to more than her amazing hits! Nicki gave the packed crowd a speech about relationships and things got heated when she threw a shot at her ex, Meek Mill. He apparently didn’t treat her right! Watch here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, tells it like it is, and she got a few things off her chest when she joined Drake, 30, on his “Boy Meets World” tour on March 12 in Paris. In between singing her hits, “Moment 4 Life”, “No Frauds” and more, she gave a scathing speech about women being treated “right” in relationships, which the crowd took as a straight up diss to her ex, Meek Mill, 29! Here we go…

Nicki’s speech went like this: “I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams. Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf–king way… You are important, and if a ni–a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the f–k out your motherfu–ing life. Fellas, are ya’ll treating these ladies right?” She’s a boss, right?!

In case you guys weren’t up to speed on Nicki’s love life — she and Meek split up some time before Jan. 5, 2017. On the 5th, Nicki got a little chatty on Twitter and told her fans that she was single. She even liked a few fan tweets that referenced her single status. Soon after, Meek started throwing subtle disses about his ex on social media. He even partied with his boys and posted a video of their good time where someone said that they all needed to go out and get some women.

While it’s unclear what went down between Meek and Nicki, what is clear is that things most likely didn’t end amicably. The two have yet to comment on their past relationship, publicly.

If you thought Nicki was taking time to enjoy the single life after her split, think again. Now, she’s reportedly dating rapper Future, 33, after they allegedly got cozy while working together on music. The shocking report shook the internet on Feb. 28, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s digging the “Pink Print” rapper, and we’re totally here for it!

Nicki and Future have even been fueling those romance rumors by posting photos of each other on social media. The duo were working on a “secret” project together on Feb. 27, and we can’t wait to see what they’ve cooked up for us!

Nicki’s shade at Meek comes right after her diss track to Remy Ma, 36, who’s been taking jabs at her for weeks. Nicki teamed up with her good friends, Drake and Lil Wayne, 34, for the scathing diss track and it seems like her feud with Remy may only be getting started. You can get more on that rap beef, right here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek Mill will hit back with a response to Nicki’s speech?