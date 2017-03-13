‘The Bachelor’ Winner Reveals She’s Moving To LA For Nick Viall

Courtesy of ABC

After the proposal of a lifetime, Nick Viall and his fiancee are headed to the City of Angels! Nick’s lucky lady revealed that she is ready to pack her things and start a life with him in LA — a place they’ve both never lived before! Find out what’s next for the newly engaged couple!

Nick Viall, 36, and Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, are The Bachelor‘s latest engaged couple, and they dished the detail on their future plans when they appeared as a couple for the first time since the show’s finale on March 13. Nick and Vanessa are moving to LA! “We’re leaning towards the USA,” Nick said. And they admitted that this topic “wasn’t an issue.” Vanessa admitted that she actually would be OK coming to the states. She’s actually putting together a charity for people living with disabilities, so she plans to bring a piece of Montreal with her to the U.S.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat things, some days are tougher than others,” Vanessa has said of her relationship with Nick since the show wrapped. “There were moments where I had to understand nick the bachelor and nick the guy I was dating. It was hard sometimes to separate the two.”

“We have a very open relationship in terms of communication. We were very honest with each other. We live in two different countries. I love him and we love each other but there have been days that have been difficult. The minute we got engaged we wen van to the hous and nick laid everything out for me. This is how it’s going to go. There are moments where I wanted him to be more empathetic towards my feelings. We love each other and we want to make it work. We’re very excited about the future.”

“The minute we separated in Finland, which was weird,” she said. “We almost forgot to exchange numbers. For us it felt normal, him waking up next to him. Long distance isn’t easy.”

SO how are they right now? — “We’ve been very busy,” Vanessa said. “Im yet excited to be in the same car together. We’re a team… we get stronger as the days go on. I’m excited. At the end of the day we love each other, even when things get hard we’re not going to quit.”

Will Nick and Vanessa get married? — Well, “We’re taking baby steps,” she said. “I think we’re still in the process of getting to know each other. But we’re still optimistic about what the future holds.”

Nick’s proposal to Vanessa was absolutely stunning. He got down on one knee in Finland and slipped a beautiful round-cut Neil Lane diamond on her finger. The both of them were completely consumed with emotions and they cried to each other as they pledged their love for one another.

It’s certainly been a wild ride for Nick and Vanessa throughout season 21 of The Bachelor. Although they’ve had instant chemistry from day one, Vanessa has not been shy about her reservations about Nick and the details of life together after the cameras stop rolling. In the finale, Vanessa didn’t seem willing to uproot her life and leave Canada, so that life compromise was one of her biggest concerns. So, we’re happy to hear that they’ve found a way to make things work.

It was definitely a rocky finale for Nick and Vanessa because of her worries about their relationship. Not to mention, she was longing for the validation that Nick loved her, but he was adamant, per usual, not to reveal too much. It was a complete shock when he turned Raven down, as she was the first to come out of the limo. His time with her, especially in the finale, was close to perfect! He definitely threw us for a loop when he told her that his heart was “somewhere else.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Nick and Vanessa drop anymore steamy details about their future in the coming weeks since they’ll be on a huge press tour to dish all about the finale!

