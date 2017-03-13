Courtesy of ABC

Vanessa and Nick Viall had a wild season on ‘The Bachelor’ and there’s no denying that! They had instant chemistry since the minute they met, but Vanessa’s reservations definitely created a few roadblocks for them. SO, let’s take a look back to where it all started! See their hottest moments!

Nick Viall, 36, is officially engaged! We’ve waited SO long to finally see him find the woman of his dreams, and that woman is Vanessa Grimaldi, 29! Since day 1, Vanessa was always open and honest about her feelings no matter what, and she finally got the validation she needed when Nick slipped a stunning Neil Lane ring on her finger when he proposed on tonight’s finale, March 13! Now, we’re taking you back to where it all started — Check out our gallery of Nick and Vanessa’s hottest moments together!

The Bachelor finale was an insane nail-biter, because for a second, we almost thought things were shifting when he had an incredible time with Raven when she met his family. Not to mention, their last date where they ice-skated and got deeper about their feelings was almost too hot to handle!

But, it was Vanessa that ultimately won over Nick’s heart. Despite her reservations and emotional conversations with Nick’s parents, his love for Vanessa was undeniable. After sending Raven home brokenhearted, Nick got down on one knee and asked Vanessa to be his wife in a gorgeous setting in Finland. And, that engagement ring is jaw-dropping. See it here!

One thing is for sure — Vanessa and Nick make one good-looking couple! He even admitted right before proposing that he’s been in love with Vanessa since the second rose ceremony! OMG! From their one-on-one date where she got sick and he had to hold her hair back, to their classroom date where Nick met her students, Nick and Vanessa’s relationship is to cute! Fourth times a charm, Nick, and we couldn’t be happier for you! Congrats to the happy couple. Now, go take a look back at their love journey by clicking through our attached gallery!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Vanessa won Nick’s heart?

