Mischa Barton: Alleged Sex Tape Being Shopped To Porn Companies For $500K

Uh oh. A sex tape featuring ‘The O.C.’ actress Mischa Barton is allegedly being shopped around Hollywood with a starting rate of $500k, according to an explosive report on March 13. This shocking news comes weeks after her public meltdown.

A sex tape featuring Mischa Barton, 31, has reportedly surfaced and is currently being shopped around to the highest bidder in Hollywood, according to the DailyMail on March 13. The x-rated video allegedly shows The O.C. actress having sex in various positions with a dark-haired man on a double bed. Now, a number of porn industry mega companies have supposedly received the footage and many are considering the offer. “The tape is being shopped around porn valley, the asking price is $500,000,” Kevin Blatt, Hollywood’s sex-tape broker, tells the publication.

“I know that at least three large online porn sites, YouPorn.com, Porn.com and RedTube.com have reviewed it and they’re all seriously considering the offer,” Kevin continued. “I’ve seen stills from the video, it’s clearly Mischa in my opinion. She’s seen performing a sex act on a guy and can be seen having sex in various positions.” The actress is allegedly wearing nothing but a grey hoodie in the clip and the explicit footage was apparently filmed in a Hollywood residence.

This shocking news comes shortly after Mischa’s public meltdown, so fans are hoping that she’s staying strong, despite her troubles. “This is the last thing Mischa needs. Her name has been dragged through the mud enough times, she doesn’t need a sex scandal right now,” another source reportedly told the DailyMail. She was hospitalized in Jan. 2017 for a mental evaluation.

Mischa said that someone spiked her drink with the date-rape drug GHB, which she says caused her to go on a rant on her balcony about her mother being a witch. After being released from the hospital, she tweeted to her fans, “Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me. There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever.”

