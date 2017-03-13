‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap: Rasheeda Confronts Kirk Frost About Baby Mama Rumors

Courtesy of Instagram

This tea is TOO hot to handle. ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ packed a punch on the epic March 13 episode! Jasmine Washington showed Karlie Redd video ‘proof’ of Kirk Frost bonding with his alleged son, Rasheeda angrily confronts her husband and more.

Season six of VH1’s hit show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta kicked off with a bang and continues to shock viewers, especially after the heated March 13 episode. This time, there was no shortage of emotional scenes, as Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J met face to face for the first time in months. She tells him she’s moving back to Florida, because they’re no longer together. The Puerto Rican princess is also upset that he hasn’t taken a DNA test to prove he’s the father of her child. He explains, “I realize if I take the test, it’s the only way we’re going to find out the truth.” Stevie reveals he still feelings for Joseline and also hints that their romance may be far from over.

Momma Dee and Ernest are dealing with marital issues and she meets up with her son Lil Scrappy to tell him some “devastating news.” Her mother-in-law is moving to Atlanta and she’s worried it’s going to be too close for comfort. Scrappy jokes, “you want someone NOT to do what you do, it’s an oxymoron!” His fiancée Bambi Benson also gets brought up. He admits he’s living in a hotel after they had a “big fight,” since she doesn’t trust him. Even though Momma Dee thinks they should work it out, Scrappy’s not sure he “wants to get married, just to get divorced.”

At last, Tommie Lee‘s out of jail and she meets up with her real mom Samantha and Scrapp Deleon‘s mom Karen “KK“ King. After all the troubles she’s been through lately, she’s looking for a solid support system. Despite KK and Tommie having their differences, Scrapp’s mom shares, “Even though we fuss and fight, she’s always going to be in my life.” Tommie even tells KK that Stevie tried to defend her at the precinct. Now, Tommie’s pretty ticked that he might be getting back with Joseline. Tommie says she’s going to leave him alone, until he gets “his mind right.”

After last week’s drama, Karlie Redd sets up a time to chat with Jasmine Washington privately to get the scoop. Even though Karlie’s expecting to slam Jasmine’s claims that she’s Kirk Frost‘s side chick, Jasmine comes equipped with proof to confirm her side of the story. She shows Karlie a video of Kirk with their alleged son Kannon Mekhi Washington. Jasmine says she was aware that Kirk was married to Rasheeda, since he would even bring their son Karter over to the house. She also claimed Kirk moved her into their old building, downstairs. As if that wasn’t enough to process, Jasmine even alleged that he kept two cell phones, one for his wife and one for her.

Meanwhile, Jasmine’s boyfriend Rodney Bullock is also dealing with the consequences of Jasmine’s baby bombshell. He catches up with Young Joc, who knows all about the drama. “Kirk has been sliding her bread here and there paying the bills,” Rod says, while spilling the tea on Jasmine’s alleged romance. This comes shortly before Karlie calls Rasheeda to break the news. Kirk’s wife can’t fight back the tears while recounting their 17 years together. “This sh*t is hurtful as f*ck,” Rasheeda says, before confronting Kirk. She blatantly asks her poker faced beau about Jasmine’s video, questioning, “what the f*ck is up?” It’s left as a jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

