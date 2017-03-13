‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap: Rasheeda Confronts Kirk Frost About Baby Mama Rumors

Courtesy of Instagram

This tea is TOO hot to handle. ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ packed a punch on the epic March 13 episode! Jasmine Washington showed Karlie Redd video ‘proof’ of Kirk Frost bonding with his alleged son, Rasheeda angrily confronts her husband and more.

Season six of VH1’s hit show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta kicked off with a bang and continues to shock viewers, especially after the heated March 13 episode. This time, there was no shortage of emotional scenes, as Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J met face to face for the first time. She sadly tells him she’s moving back to Florida, since they’re no longer together and he hasn’t taken a DNA test. He explains, “I realize if I take the test, it’s the only way we’re going to find out the truth.” Stevie still has feelings for Joseline and reveals their romance may be far from over.

Momma Dee and Ernest are dealing with marital issues and she meets up with her son Lil Scrappy to tell him some “devastating news.” Her hubby’s mom is moving to Altanta and she’s worried it’s going to be too close for comfort. Scrappy jokes, “you want someone NOT to do what you do, it’s an oxymoron!” His fiancée Bambi Benson also gets brought up. He admits he’s living in a hotel after they had a “big fight,” since she doesn’t trust him. Even though Momma Dee thinks they should work it out, Scrappy’s not sure he “wants to get married, just to get divorced.”

At last, Tommie Lee‘s out of jail and she meets up with her real mom Samantha, and her surrogate mom, KK. After all the troubles she’s been through lately, she’s looking for a solid support system. Despite Scrapp Deleon‘s mom and Tommie having their differences, KK shares, “Even though we fuss and fight, she’s always going to be in my life.” Tommie tells her about how Stevie tried to defend her, but she’s also pretty ticked that he might be getting back with Joseline. She admits she’s going to leave the producer alone for now, until he gets his mind right.

After last week’s drama, Karlie Redd sets up a time to chat with Jasmine Washington privately to get the full scoop. Even though she’s expecting to slam her claims that she’s Kirk Frost‘s side chick, Jasmine comes equipped with proof to confirm her side of the story. She shows Karlie a video of Kirk with their alleged son Kannon Mekhi Washington. Jasmine says she was aware that he was married to Rasheeda, since he would even bring their son Karter over to the house. She also claimed Kirk moved her into their building, downstairs. As if that wasn’t enough to process, Jasmine even alleged that he kept two cell phones, one for his wife and side chick.

Meanwhile, Jasmine’s boyfriend Rodney Bullock is also dealing with the consequences of Jasmine’s baby bombshell. He catches up with Young Joc, who knows all about the drama. “Kirk has been sliding her bread here and there paying the bills,” Rod says, revealing that he was only gone eight or nine months. This comes shortly before Karlie calls Rasheeda to break the news. Kirk’s wife can’t fight the tears while recounting their 17 years together. “This sh*t is hurtful as f*ck,” Rasheeda says, before confronting her husband. She blatantly asks her poker faced beau about Jasmine’s video, questioning, “what the f*ck is up?” It’s left as a jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

