Kylie Jenner & Tyga: She’s Furious At Him For Supporting Blac Chyna After Split With Rob

Kylie Jenner is all about family and she’s ticked that Tyga’s being overly supportive to Blac Chyna after her recent split with Rob Kardashian, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Rob is heartbroken over the ordeal, so Kylie wants Tyga to have his back too!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and, Tyga, 27, have been committed to each other for over a year, but the two recently called it quits, according to new reports. There seems to be some family drama causing even more strain on their relationship, and it apparently has to do with Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian‘s [29] split. “Kylie’s loyal to the bone and her family comes first above anyone, including Tyga,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s mad at Tyga for being overly supportive of Chyna in her disaster of a relationship with Rob.”

“Tyga’s made it clear that he’d have Chyna’s back if the courts got involved in a custody war between her and Rob over Dream and that didn’t sit well at all with Kylie,” our insider added. “She thinks Tyga should be more loyal and supportive to her and the Kardashian family, especially after all they’ve done for him and embraced him. She can’t marry someone who doesn’t put herself and her family first.” We haven’t seen much of the rapper on Kylie’s social media lately, but the pair hit Disneyland with friends last week, so their relationship could change gears rather quickly.

Meanwhile, Chyna and Rob’s wedding is reportedly off and the pair called it quits “a while ago.” He’s also getting ready for a custody battle with his ex-fiancée Chyna. “I expect things to get ugly,” a source told PEOPLE. “Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.”

As we previously reported, “Rob’s determined to get back together with Chyna again,” and our source says the sock designer misses “her and baby Dream so much, and will do anything to be a family again. He’s vowing to lose weight and lift himself out of this terrible funk he’s been in.”

