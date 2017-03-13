SplashNews

Who needs a man when you look this good?! On the same day reports broke that Kylie Jenner and Tyga had split (again), the reality star went out with her friends — and she looked better than ever!

Kylie Jenner, 19, looked beyond hot when she hit Catch in Los Angeles with her friends on March 11. The teenager rocked a skintight, fishnet bodysuit, which she paired with a high-waisted mesh skirt and matching knee-high boots, for the night out. She added extensions to her hair to wear it cascading down her entire body, falling at her hips, and kept her makeup fairly understated, opting for a simple bronze eyeshadow and a nude lip.

The outing came amidst new reports that Kylie and her boyfriend, Tyga, 27, have once again called it quits on their relationship. Indeed, we haven’t seen much of the rapper on Kylie’s social media lately, but just last week, the pair hit Disneyland with their pals. However, this romance is known for being pretty up and down, so things can obviously change quickly.

As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kylie was beginning to “grow bored” with her and Tyga’s relationship, although our source added that she “changes her mind like she changes her underwear,” so don’t be surprised if he pops back up in her life at some point soon.

In the past, Kylie has had fears that her man would be unfaithful, especially while on the road, but an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY that she thinks a wedding will keep him close. “She thinks if they get married, it will stop him [from cheating],” our source explained. It’s been years since these two first got together at this point, but remember, Kylie is still really young! Would rushing into a marriage really be the best decision!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s look? Do you think her and Tyga are really done for good?

