Kim Kardashian’s Perfect Smile: Her Dentist Reveals Her Secret

Kim Kardashian rarely smiles with teeth, but when she does, her beauty radiates, thanks to her gorgeous white and straight teeth! We spoke to her dentist so you can get a Hollywood smile like Kim below!

Dr. Kevin Sands is a celebrity dentist who works with just about everyone in Hollywood. He has treated Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and of course, Kim Kardashian.

In order to get a perfect Hollywood smile, Kim gets teeth whitening twice a year.

Dr. Sands tells us: “For optimal results, you should get a cleaning before you get a whitening — any plaque on your teeth with not bleach. You need to avoid colored foods for the first 48 hours after your teeth whitening. Your pores are more exposed and susceptible to stain.”

I’ve actually done this and isn’t as hard as it sounds — you can eat yogurt, mashed potatoes and grilled chicken. You just can’t have coffee or red wine!

Dr. Sands’ tips for getting a Hollywood smile? “Come to Dr. Sands for a no-charge consultation!”

If you aren’t in California, find a local dentist or orthodontist who offers Invisalign for a straight smile.

“Invisalign is a great option for straightening your teeth (cost can range from $3,500 to $7,500, based on length and complexity of the case),” Dr. Sands says. “Invisalign will not fix the shape and shade of your teeth — porcelain veneers will be your best option for that.”

Miley Cyrus got a major smile makeover when she was on Hannah Montana and is believed to have porcelain veneers.

Of course, you still need to brush and floss twice daily at home! Crest has a new kit called Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light — the blue light mimics the effects of whitening in a dentist’s office and really works in just a few days!

HollywoodLifers, do you whiten you teeth? Do you love Kim Kardashian’s smile?

