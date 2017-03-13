Kim Kardashian Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Robbery: ‘There Was No Way Out’

We’ll finally get to see exactly what happened to Kim Kardashian on that fateful October day in Paris, thanks to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. WATCH Kim sob as she remembers the horrible details of her robbery — like being held at gunpoint — in this new clip from the show!

“They asked for money. I said I don’t have any money,” Kim Kardashian, 35, reveals in a emotional clip from the March 19 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “They dragged me out to the hallway on top of the stairs,” she adds, explaining what the robbers did to her in Paris, France on Oct. 3, 2016.

“That’s when I saw the gun as clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun and looking back down the stairs,” she sniffs. “I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision — like, am I going to run down the stairs and be shot in the back?” So terrifying!

We haven’t had any updates on Kim’s case in a few months now, but as of February, Parisian officials are continuing to look for the culprits. Hopefully Kim and the fam will get some answers soon!

“It makes me so upset to think about it,” Kim continues, and starts to break down crying. “They’re either going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it, if the elevator doesn’t open or the stairs are locked, I’m f*cked. There’s no way out.” Poor Kim!

In the end, there are still tons of details about that day that we don’t know about, but we’ll finally get the full story from Kim this Sunday. You’ll want to grab the tissues!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim’s robbers will ever be caught? Tune into KUWTK on E! at 9/8c on March 19 to find out more!