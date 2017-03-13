Kellyanne Conway Insists Obama Could’ve Spied On Trump With A Microwave

Not only is Kellyanne Conway backing Donald Trump’s shocking claims that Barack Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower, but she’s alleging there was a lot more going on — and voters are totally mocking her with hilarious memes for claiming Obama could’ve used microwaves to spy on Trump!

Donald Trump’s wiretapping claims against Barack Obama may be just the beginning of the accusations being made by the current president against the former president. Trump’s senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway, alleged during a new interview March 12 that she suspects Obama was doing even more “surveillance” than Trump has accused him of.

“What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other,” Kellyanne told The Record newspaper. “You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.” She added that one of these ways of monitoring includes “microwaves that turn into cameras,” which we know as “a fact of modern life,” she claimed. Naturally, the Internet absolutely blew up with voters mocking her for this comment.

“damn microwaves was wondering how people were stealing my info an listening in on my convos,” one Twitter user wrote. “Thx Kellyanne wait was that a pitch for Sharp?” Another added, “According to Kellyanne Conway, microwaves can be hacked and turned into cameras. Guess I gotta stop heating up the leftover pizza while naked.”

#KellyanneConway That time the TV was caught spying on the microwave. Submitted for your approval. In the Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/VH3jhqMvzT — The Hashtag Game (@TheHashtagGame) March 13, 2017

When you plug in a microwave that shocks you and you get warped back to 1950s and everyone thinks you're a #RussianSpy… #kellyanneconway pic.twitter.com/4qcLpGbuBM — Shah (@lampino_tatuado) March 13, 2017

I hear this is what's hot in fashion nowadays, courtesy of #kellyanneconway. (100% microwave proof) pic.twitter.com/fWqvjNV86g — Pax T. (@TheColdHardPax) March 13, 2017

At home trying to get over this flu. Also, trying to find and smash the secret camera in my microwave… #kellyanneconway #alternativefact pic.twitter.com/agAQV46cNi — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 13, 2017

#KellyanneConway Alternate fact you can have: One of these will ensure that the spies listening from your microwave can't hear you: pic.twitter.com/ExyWNPBpiZ — Angela (@crosswordpuzzlr) March 13, 2017

Like Trump, who first accused Obama of wiretapping his phones back in March, Kellyanne provided no evidence for her claims that the former president had spied on Donald at Trump Tower before the election in order to monitor his campaign. Unsurprisingly, Kellyanne praised the House Intelligence Committee for agreeing to investigate these claims — the White House must turn over evidence that the Trump Tower phones were hacked by March 13, although it’s not clear what, if anything, they’ll present.

However, based on Kellyanne’s shocking new claims — that this could’ve even gone beyond just tapping phones — it certainly seems like the Trump team is standing behind his allegations. The battle is on!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kellyanne’s claims? Do you think Obama spied on Trump before the election?