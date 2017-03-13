Justin Bieber Invites Gorgeous Models To Party With Him On A Yacht — See Pics

SplashNews

Ooh la la! Justin Bieber parties the night away in Australia with a hand-picked group of 12 models on a luxury yacht and you just have to see the pics from the ultra exclusive get together!

Justin Bieber definitely has a thing for models! The 23 year-old pop star has been touring in Australia, but clearly still found time for some fun on the water. Justin reportedly arranged a party on a luxury yacht with a group of handpicked models, according to The Daily Telegraph. Before the ladies could get anywhere near the boat though, they allegedly had to fulfill certain requirements which were to surrender their phones, sign a nondisclosure agreement and be a model.

Among the 12 chosen models were Roze Cook and Nyssa Large, who just have hung out with JB before and Justin even follows them on Instagram. That’s high praise from the Biebs! The party cruised around for about three hours on the mega-yacht The Pearl before docking on 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. After his big night on the high seas, Justin reportedly returned to his hotel alone to catch some needed shut-eye.

Justin also enjoyed his weekend allegedly with actress Georgie Jennings and posted a pic of them together on Instagram. “Don’t know why people say no new friends new friends are great,” he wrote as the caption beneath a photo of himself posing on a pillar as Georgie leans on the lower part of it. Justin has also has been showering Sevyn Streeter, 30, and Sofia Richie, 18, with compliments on social media. “Hey hottie, hey beautiful, hey beautiful, hey babe,” the Biebs wrote on Sevyn’s Instagram live and also told Sofia “ur so pretty” on her Instagram profile. Wow!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin’s yacht party? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.