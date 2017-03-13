Justin Bieber Crushing On Sevyn Streeter? Sends Her ‘Hey Beautiful’ Messages

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber tuned into Sevyn Streeter’s Instagram Live video on March 11, and flooded her with sweet compliments! Several comments from his verified account appeared, reading ‘hey beautiful,’ and more! Is he trying to flirt with the R&B singer?!

Justin Bieber, 23, knows how to make a lady feel special! The “Cold Water” singer decided to watch Sevyn Streeter‘s Instagram Live video on March 11, and repeatedly complimented her in the comment section. While the songstress, 30, caught up with her adoring fans, back to back messages from his verified account began filling the page. They read, “Hey hottie, hey beautiful, hey beautiful, hey babe.” One person even noticed the Biebs’ remarks, writing in response, “Hey Justin.” Even though he was trying to catch her attention, it could just be a friendly interaction!

#JustinBieber stopped in on #SevynStreeter 's Instagram Live last night 😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The R&B singer must be feeling pretty good right about now, since Justin had nothing but nice things to say! Sevyn is a total boss babe, as she’s helped write songs for A-list stars including Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys and Tamar Braxton. The Grammy-award winner even co-wrote two hits for Chris Brown, “Yeah 3x” and “Next To You,” which featured Justin. On top of that, she recently dropped a sizzling music video for “Fallen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Cam Wallace!

Justin last complimented Sofia Richie, by commenting “ur so pretty” on one of her smoldering Instagram pictures shared on March 9. Both Justin and the former Brandy Melville model are single, so it’s perfectly cool for him to write sweet remarks on her social media page as well. Even though the two are no longer flaunting major PDA, they seem to have a pretty solid connection.

Meanwhile, the Biebs has been staying on his grind as he last performed at his concert in Melbourne, Australia, on March 10. Even though he came under fire for allegedly telling a fan “you make me sick,” he was all smiles when he arrived in Brisbane, even flashing a peace sign!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin’s trying to flirt with Sevyn? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.