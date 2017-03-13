REX/Shutterstock

Joseline Hernandez isn’t playing around! She decides to steal Stevie J’s underwear for a DNA test, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip from the upcoming episode. The reality star takes matters into her own hands to prove he’s the father of their child!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans better gear up for the baby mama drama between Joseline Hernandez, 30, and Stevie J, 45. The Puerto Rican princess decides to steal his worn underwear to prove he’s the father of their child, in a teaser clip obtained by HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While catching up with her friend and newcomer on the show Melissa Scott, Joseline spills the details on her love life. She begins, “He called me back when I left that meeting with him. So he was like ‘I gotta go home, you wanna come by the house and check it out?'” Melissa asks the hard-hitting questions, and Joseline responds, “No, we did not have sex.”

Joseline continued, “I didn’t give him none. I didn’t want to.” At this time, she had parted ways with her longtime beau, so it was a cause for concern to Melissa. During her confessional, the bar-owner and LGBTQ promoter shares, “It took a while for Joseline to get where she is now, accepting that Stevie’s not around and that she can be ok without him. And now this?” However, the reality star always has something up her sleeve. Joseline coyly reveals, “I took something with me because I don’t trust him. I was not leaving the house without proof that he’s my baby daddy.”

Joseline has no shame in her game, as she proudly says that she went though his stuff to take matters into her own hands. While lifting up a pair of black drawers [underwear] to her confused friend, she explains, “I don’t trust the fact that he’s going to take that test. The drawers is the DNA. So I want you to go to the DNA place with me. We are going to take them to take a DNA test.” It looks like she’s ready to prove he’s the father of their then-unborn daughter Bonnie Bella.

During the premiere episode last week, Stevie J doesn’t believe he’s the father of Joseline’s child. He claimed she was busy roaming around town with a lot of dudes, so “how’s a good guy to know the truth?” However, Joseline still served him with papers, and wanted him to take a DNA test to prove he’s the dad. We’ll be tuning in tonight for the latest drama on episode 2 of season 6!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was wise of Joseline to find out the truth this way? Tell us!

