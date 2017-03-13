Jonah Hill Unrecognizable After Dropping Over 40lbs — See His Huge Weight Loss

FameFlyNet

Wow! Jonah Hill has decided to put his health first, and the actor looked absolutely amazing during a recent outing after dropping a large amount of weight. Just wait until you see for yourself!

Jonah Hill, 33, has done a really great job taking care of himself again. The actor revealed another stunning weight loss — possibly over 40lbs (unconfirmed) — and credits his longtime friend and co-star, Channing Tatum, for helping him do so. On March 11, Jonah was seen leaving a gym in a blue t-shirt and black basketball shorts looking just as fit and handsome as he did in 2011’s Moneyball.

On March 6, the picture above, Jonah was all smiles in a pair of blue jeans with a matching jacket over a black t-shirt. Although he was rocking a beard, Jonah’s face was still glowing which is a sure sign of his new healthy lifestyle. This isn’t the first time Jonah’s lost a large amount of weight, as he got into tip-top shape and dropped 40lbs to appear alongside Brad Pitt in the previously mentioned Moneyball. However, for 2015’s War Dogs, Jonah gained all the weight back — and then some — but decided he didn’t want to stay that way once it was over. This is where Channing came into play.

“I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'” Jonah told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in August 2016. “And he said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.” And that was that!

We’re so happy to see Jonah has taken control of his life and his health once again. We sure can’t wait to see him in his next project, Maniac, which is a mini-series coming to Netflix. Even better? He’s teaming up with his Superbad co-star, Emma Stone, once again. So exciting!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Jonah’s weight loss and body transformation? Comment below, let us know!

