Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Is She Worked Up About His Playboy Reputation?

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may have just started their romance, but does JLo have a reason to be concerned after A-Rod’s dating history? Get all the details on these two here!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, having only been dating for a few weeks, but they’re reportedly already getting super serious. Does Jen have a reason to be worried about her newfound love affair though? A-Rod does have a bit of a long history of dating A-listers including Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson, but a source EXCLUSIVELY assured HollywoodLife.com JLo thinks it’s all good. “JLo isn’t concerned one bit about ARod’s checkered past with women,” the insider told us.

Allegedly, Jen has got nothing but confidence about where they stand. “As far as she’s concerned, she’s got the upper hand in the relationship,” the source said. That’s a good way to be. Focus on the present, JLo. The music star is reportedly “totally into him,” and the feeling is mutual. “He’s completely smitten with her,” the insider told us. These two are just the sweetest and Alex is apparently amazed by Jen. “He’s just in awe of Jennifer. In his eyes, she is larger- than-life.”

It’s no surprise that A-Rod is beyond into Jen. “ARod always had a thing for JLo, but she was always with someone, and he was always with someone,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She invited him to her show in Vegas, which he gladly accepted, and ever since then they have been inseparable.” They flew down for a quick romantic vacation in the Bahamas over the weekend of Mar. 11-12, but even when they’re not together the couple talks constantly. “Obviously that can’t be with each other every day because of their schedules, but they text and talk everyday. It’s getting serious fast,” the insider said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jen should be worried about Alex’s past? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.