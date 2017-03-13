‘L&HH’: Jasmine Washington Vs Kirk Frost — The Shocking New Way She’s Threatening Him

Courtesy of Instagram

Jasmine Washington is still claiming that Kirk Frost is the father of her baby, and in a crazy new twist, she’s got extra some dirt on him that she’s promising to reveal if he doesn’t do the right thing by her. Make sure you’re sitting down when you find out what Jasmine knows about Kirk!

“Jasmine Washington, 27, is telling people that she isn’t the only one who Kirk Frost, 47, has secretly had a baby with,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. OMG, what?! “She’s saying he’s got another baby mama in Atlanta that he’s taking care of!” Yes, Kirk has a second baby mama that he’s secretly supporting — as if it couldn’t get any more complicated!

Oh, and that’s not all. Jasmine wants the Love & Hip Hop star to cough up the money for her to support her 6-month-old child, Kannon Mekhi Washington, and if she doesn’t get her way…he’ll pay in other ways. “Jasmine is saying that if he doesn’t do right by her and admit this baby is his and pay her what he owes her,” the insider warns, “She’s going to put his other baby mama on blast.” It might serve him well to listen up, unless he wants to be found out!

Of course, we all know that Kirk has been denying Jasmine’s claims that he’s her baby daddy, but our source says that she’s not planning to back down anytime soon. “If Kirk thinks this nightmare is even close to over with Jasmine, he’s dreaming,” the insider declares. Jasmine hasn’t filed custody papers against Kirk yet, but that’s only because she’s waiting on a DNA sample, as we previously told you exclusively. In the meantime, he’d better prepare for a war!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe that Kirk has a second baby mama? Tell us how you feel about this!

