Hayden Panettiere Reveals Daughter, 2, Peed On Floor Of Airplane — Adorable Pic

Hayden Panettiere and her daughter, Kaya didn’t have a typical flight on March 13! Kaya had a little accident when she peed on the bathroom floor of the aircraft and Hayden posted the cutest pic of the two of them tag-teaming the cleanup! You have to see this!

Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, 2, may have made a mess, but she knows how to clean it up! Hayden Panettiere, 27, had to help her daughter clean up her bathroom mishap when Kaya peed on the floor of an airplane on March 13. Hayden posted the cutest photo to Twitter, where she looked like she was struggling in the tight bathroom with Kaya. It was all in fun though, because little Kaya helped her mommy with her accident!

Hayden wasn’t even upset about the mess because her daughter got down and dirty with her to take care of it all. “Aaaand then ur daughter pees on the floor of the airplane bathroom; But look at that baby girl helping momma clean,” Hayden captioned the cute Twitter pic. She even added a laughing emoji to symbolize that Kaya’s bathroom mess was no big deal.

The actress gave birth to Kaya on Dec. 9, 2014 and she’s been quite open about life with her daughter and fiancé, Ukranian boxer, Wladimir Klitschko, 40. Back in October 2015, the Nashville star revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter. However, she seems to be doing much better these days. “My Sundays are about gearing up and preparing for a long work week,” Hayden told Parade magazine in Dec. 2016. “I can’t say that anything is typical or ‘the norm’ about any day of the week now that I’m the mom of a 2-year-old. She gets her hands in just about everything, and my biggest job at the moment is keeping her alive!” So cute!

Hayden found herself at the center of split speculation in July 2016 when she stepped out in New York City without her engagement ring on. Wladimir proposed to Hayden in Oct. 2013. The actress quickly shut down the rumors with a simple tweet. Hayden posted the photo, below, with her fiancé and their daughter, two days after the split rumors started, proving that they were doing just fine.

Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oCiTK0ziJf — hayden panettiere (@haydenpanettier) July 7, 2016

She also told the mag that, “juggling my workload and being a mom right now is plenty.” Hayden has been busy traveling to promote the fifth season of her hit show, Nashville, that’s been picked up by CMT. The actress also has a new movie, Custody, on Lifetime, where she plays a lawyer, alongside Oscar-winning actress, Viola Davis, 51.

