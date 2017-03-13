Hanson Announce 25th Anniversary ‘Middle Of Everywhere’ World Tour

Do you feel old yet? It’s the 25th anniversary of Hanson, and in honor of the major milestone they’ve just announced a huge world tour. We can’t wait to see them on the road!

It’s official: Hanson, the band, is 25 years old. Crazy, right? Although it feels like just yesterday we were singing along to “Mmmbop” in our parents cars, it was actually released in 1997 — which makes it 20 years old. However, the band itself, brothers Zac, Taylor and Isaac, formed their band and started on the road to lifelong success.

Now, in honor of their anniversary, Hanson is hitting the road (and sky) to visit their fans all over the globe. On Monday, March 12, they announced a 40-date tour (named the “Middle of Everywhere” tour, in honor of their first album, “Middle of Nowhere”) that will take them from Cologne, Germany in June to Houston, Texas in October. Tickets go on sale March 18, but you can check out the full list of dates below:

June 1 — Cologne, Germany

June 2 — Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 3 Hamburg, Germany

June 5 — Paris France

June 7 — Milan, Italy

June 9 — Antwerp, Belgium

June 10 — London, England

Sept. 12 — Dallas, Texas

Sept. 13 — Austin, Texas

Sept. 15 — New Orleans, La.

Sept. 16 — Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 17 — Birmingham, Ala.

Sept. 19 — St. Petersburg, Fla.

Sept. 20 — Atlanta, Ga.

Sept. 22 — Raleigh, N.C.

Sept. 23 — Norfolk, Va.

Sept. 24 — Silver Spring, Md.

Sept. 26 — Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 27 — Pittsburgh, Pa.

Sept. 28 — Philadelphia, Pa.

Sept. 30 — New York, N.Y.

Oct. 1 — Boston, Mass.

Oct. 3 — Montreal

Oct. 4 — Toronto

Oct. 6 — Detroit, Mich.

Oct. 7 — Chicago, Ill.

Oct. 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich.

Oct. 10 — Minneapolis, Minn.

Oct. 11 — St. Louis, Mo.

Oct. 12 — Lawrence, Kan.

Oct. 14 — Denver, Colo.

Oct. 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah

Oct. 17 — Seattle, Wash.

Oct. 18 — Vancouver

Oct. 19 — Portland

Oct. 21 — Anaheim, Calif.

Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif.

Oct. 24 — San Diego, Calif.

Oct. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 27 — Houston, Texas.

On top of their tour dates, Hanson will also be releasing a “Greatest Hits” album and a new song, Taylor will also be DJing at after parties in select cities. They are also adding even more tour dates at a later time, including Australia and South America!

