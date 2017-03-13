That’s definitely a major personal foul. Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys’ star running back, went way too far during a St. Patrick’s Day party by pulling down a woman’s shirt to flash her breasts to a crowd of strangers!

Next time, Ezekiel Elliott, 21, should keep his hands to himself. The Dallas Cowboys player was hanging out on the roof of a Dallas bar to watch a St. Patrick’s Day parade go down Greenville Ave, according to TMZ. With a been in one hand, Ezekiel reaches over and suddenly pulls down a woman’s shirt, completely exposing her against her will!

The woman, as seen in the video, was playing up to parade-goers and was seen motioning to her chest region. However, that doesn’t give Ezekiel permission to pull her shirt down. Ezekiel could get into some major trouble for that, but thankfully, it seems like he’s dodged a legal bullet. His rep tells TMZ that the woman “wasn’t upset” and “hung out with Zeke and his friends” when the parade over. It seems that this flashing prank was “all in good fun.”

However, the NFL might not think it was all in “good fun,” especially since he’s still in hot water over allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, in July 2016. Tiffany accused Ezekiel by posting photos on Instagram of her bruised arms and legs, according to The New York Daily News. She would later delete the posts, but not before the NFL saw them.

Police in Aventura, Florida, were also called to Ezekiel’s apartment in Feb. 2017 to investigate a possible altercation involving Tiffany, according to ESPN. He wasn’t arrested and never faced charges over these alleged incidents. He also didn’t receive any punishment from the NFL, but the league was still reviewing the case.

The Cowboys star could still be punished in the 2017 season, as a player doesn’t need to be charged by the legal system to be suspended over a violation of the personal conduct policy. He might even get slapped with a fine or worse over this bare-breast behavior. Uh-oh. Could the Cowboys’ season already be starting off on the wrong foot?

What do you think should happen to Ezekiel, HollywoodLifers? Should he get punished for this St. Patrick’s Day stunt?