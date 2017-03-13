Dove Cameron’s Gorgeous Retro Beauty At KCAs — Sweet Hair Bow & Pink Nails

REX/Shutterstock

Dove Cameron looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in LA on March 11th and we loved her entire look! She opted to wear her hair in a bun with a bow and her makeup was flawless. We especially loved her manicure and you can get her exact look right here!

Dove Cameron, 21, looked flawless from head-to-toe at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in LA on March 11th. Dove always looks so amazing, so we weren’t surprised to see her in this gorgeous look, but we especially loved her hair, makeup, and of course, her mani!

Dove looked fabulous at the KCA and she rocked a stunning strapless green Monique Lhuillier dress with a keyhole cutout on the chest, Stuart Weitzman shoes, an Emm Kuo bag and Beladora rings. While we loved her entire outfit, it was her beauty that we loved. She threw her hair back into a hight bun with two little pieces down and framing her face. The cutest part of her top knot was the black ribbon tied around it in a bow.

Not only did we love her hair, her eye makeup was perfect. she rocked a light pink sparkly eyeshadow with major lashes and a pretty pink lip. As for her nails, they were done by Celebrity Manicurist, Whitney Gibson, and she used essie nail polish in the shade: tying the knotie, which was actually fitting because she tied her hair in a knot. Whitney said her inspiration for the manicure was, “We wanted to choose a soft, girly pink to complement Dove’s 50’s inspired dress. Right away, we knew essie’s tying the knotie, a sheer floral pink, was the perfect choice.”

We loved Dove’s entire look from the Kids’ Choice Awards — did you guys?

