‘Dear White People’ Premieres At SXSW With ‘Clap Back’ Ready For President Trump

‘Dear White People,’ the 2014 movie that has been adapted into a 10-episode TV series, premiered at South by Southwest Film Festival, and the relevance is almost mind-chilling.

“This is my first time being able to do this, I want to thank my Mom,” director Justin Simien said when introducing the first two episodes of Dear White People on March 13 in Austin, Texas. “Thank you for teaching me I could do anything before the world tried to convince me otherwise.”

That was the perfect intro for the show, that not only tackles racism from multiple different perspectives, but will also take on many other issues that college students face – from sexual identity to finding your place in a friend group, to the challenges of fitting in.

“Television really lends itself to extended story telling,” executive producer Yvette Lee Bowser said, who started her career on another college show, A Different World. She of course worked on the original film, with Justin, as well as stars Marque Richardson and Brandon Bell who also appeared in the film and the show.

“We get to dive deeper and explore who these people are,” Marque said, adding that it was “therapeutic” playing Reggie again. “This was the first character that allowed me to explore what it means to be a young, black actor in America today.” Brandon added, “It was like coming home, like revisiting an old friend where things constantly evolve.”

Star Antoinette Robertson also teased that in episode five there will be a “life changing” moment. “We really did treat it like this big five hour thing that’s sort of chopped up,” Justin said. “[Episode five] is the turning point. Barry Jenkins directed it. It was a very very emotional night for everybody. That’s when we became a family. We were trying to tell the truth but that was a very difficult truth to tell.”

The show, which couldn’t feel more relevant in a post-Trump world, actually wrapped on Election night. Justin revealed that the cast came in that day and everyone was so excited that we’d have our first female president.

“Once I got out of bed a couple days later, I was so f–king proud that we had a clap back at the ready. It was eerie,” he said. “We commented on world were living in before we even knew.”

Dear White People premieres on Netflix on April 28, 2017.

